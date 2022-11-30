Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: First Phase Date, Time, & List of Constituencies

The stage is set for polling to start in the first phase of the Gujarat elections. An intense round of campaigning came to an end on Tuesday, 29 November. The Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 first phase is set to begin on 1 December, according to the official schedule. As per the latest details, voting will be conducted at 89 Assembly constituencies. It is important to note that the elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly are being conducted in two phases on 1 and 5 December.

The latest details also state that a total of 788 candidates are contesting for 89 seats across 19 districts of South Gujarat and Kutch-Saurashtra regions. It is important to remember that the polling is set to take place on Thursday, 1 December. One must know the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 first phase details.