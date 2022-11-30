Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: First Phase Date, Time, & List of Constituencies
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: The first phase of Gujarat polls is set to take place on Thursday, 1 December.
The stage is set for polling to start in the first phase of the Gujarat elections. An intense round of campaigning came to an end on Tuesday, 29 November. The Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 first phase is set to begin on 1 December, according to the official schedule. As per the latest details, voting will be conducted at 89 Assembly constituencies. It is important to note that the elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly are being conducted in two phases on 1 and 5 December.
The latest details also state that a total of 788 candidates are contesting for 89 seats across 19 districts of South Gujarat and Kutch-Saurashtra regions. It is important to remember that the polling is set to take place on Thursday, 1 December. One must know the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 first phase details.
So far, we know that the Gujarat polling will be conducted in two phases. While the first phase is all set to take place on Thursday, the second phase is scheduled to happen on 5 December.
According to the latest official details, campaigning for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections concluded at 5 pm on Tuesday. The state which has witnessed a contest between the BJP and Congress has seen the introduction of a third party.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also contesting the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022. The party has stood as the main contender against the BJP in the state.
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: First Phase Schedule
Let's take a look at the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 first phase complete schedule:
Gazette notification issue date: 5 November
Last date for nominations: 14 November
Date for scrutiny of nominations: 15 November
Polling Date: 1 December
Counting Date: 8 December
Election completion last date: 10 December
Withdrawal of candidatures last date: 17 November
Gujarat Elections 2022 Phase 1: List of Constituencies
Here is the full list of constituencies going to polls during the Gujarat Elections 2022 Phase 1:
Abdasa (Kachchh)
Mandvi (Kachchh)
Bhuj (Kachchh)
Anjar (Kachchh)
Gandhidham (SC) (Kachchh)
Rapar (Kachchh)
Dasada (SC) (Kachchh)
Limbdi (Surendranagar)
Wadhwan (Surendranagar)
Chotila (Surendranagar)
Dhrangadhra (Surendranagar)
Morbi (Morbi)
Tankara (Morbi)
Wankaner (Morbi)
Rajkot East (Rajkot)
Rajkot West (Rajkot)
Rajkot South (Rajkot)
Rajkot Rural (SC) (Rajkot)
Jasdan (Rajkot)
Gondal (Rajkot)
Jetpur (Rajkot)
Dhoraji (Rajkot)
Kalavad (SC) (Jamnagar)
Jamnagar Rural (Jamnagar)
Jamnagar North (Jamnagar)
Jamnagar South (Jamnagar)
Jamjodhpur (Jamnagar)
Khambhalia (Devbhumi Dwarka)
Dwarka (Devbhumi Dwarka)
Porbandar (Porbandar)
Kutiyana (Porbandar)
Manavadar (Junagadh)
Junagadh (Junagadh)
Visavadar (Junagadh)
Keshod (Junagadh)
Mangrol (Junagadh)
Somnath (Gir Somnath)
Talala (Gir Somnath)
Kodinar (SC) (Gir Somnath)
Una (Gir Somnath)
Dhari (Amreli)
Amreli (Amreli)
Lathi (Amreli)
Savarkundla (Amreli)
Rajula (Amreli)
Mahuva (Bhavnagar)
Talaja (Bhavnagar)
Gariadhar (Bhavnagar)
Palitana (Bhavnagar)
Bhavnagar Rural (Bhavnagar)
Bhavnagar East (Bhavnagar)
Bhavnagar West (Bhavnagar)
Gadhada (SC) (Botad)
Botad (Botad)
Nandod (ST) (Narmada)
Dediapada (ST) (Narmada)
Jambusar (Bharuch)
Vagra (Bharuch)
Jhagadia (ST) (Bharuch)
Bharuch (Bharuch)
Ankleshwar (Bharuch)
Olpad (Surat)
Mangrol (ST) (Surat)
Mandvi (ST) (Surat)
Kamrej (Surat)
Surat East (Surat)
Surat North (Surat)
Varachha Road (Surat)
Karanj (Surat)
Limbayat (Surat)
Udhna (Surat)
Majura (Surat)
Katargam (Surat)
Surat West (Surat)
Choryasi (Surat)
Bardoli (SC) (Surat)
Mahuva (ST) (Surat)
Vyara (ST) (Tapi)
Nizar (ST) (Tapi)
Dangs (ST) (Dangs)
Jalalpore (Navsari)
Navsari (Navsari)
Gandevi (ST) (Navsari)
Bansda (ST) (Navsari)
Dharampur (ST) (Valsad)
Valsad (Valsad)
Pardi (Valsad)
Kaprada (ST) (Valsad)
Umbergaon (ST) (Valsad)
Approximately, 2,39,76,670 voters are registered in the areas that fall under the first phase of polling in Gujarat. Voting will begin on 1 December at 8 am and end at 5:30 pm. The election results will be announced on 8 December.
