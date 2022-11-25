Gujarat Election: 3 Positive & 3 Negative Factors Make Congress Tough to Predict

One of the biggest questions in the ongoing Gujarat Assembly elections is whether the Congress is losing ground to the Aam Aadmi Party and if so, how much.

About three months ago, an impression was being created that the Congress in real danger of losing the main Opposition status to the AAP.

However, as the campaign gained momentum and candidates were announced, the Congress is said to have staged a sudden revival enough to retain its status as the main Opposition in Gujarat, though repeating its 2017 performance still seems difficult.

There are several elements which make the Congress an unpredictable entity in this Gujarat election. There are broadly three positives and three negatives each for the Congress which have contributed to this unpredictability.