BJP’s Saffron Spreads Wider in Gujarat, Here’s How Map Changed From 2017 to 2022

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got its seventh straight victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections on Thursday, 8 December, winning 156 seats out of the total 182 Assembly seats.

After the victory, PM Narendra Modi said from the party's headquarters in Delhi, "The results of Gujarat have proved how strong is the desire of the common man for a developed India."

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party opened its account in Gujarat winning five seats, while the Congress party won 17 seats.

The chief minister's oath ceremony will be held on 12 December, said BJP Gujarat chief CR Patil.