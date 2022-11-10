In Gujarat's Kheda, 4 Muslims Were Publicly Flogged, 39 Others Live in 'Exile'

About 25 km from Undhela, as they sat in an empty two-bedroom house, Sameer Khan (34) and Saddam Hussain (28) -- both named in the FIR -- said that they were "distressed" when they first watched the videos.

"It was sometime in the evening (on 4 October) that we watched the viral videos. Somebody told us that they (Muslim men) were being beaten up because they pelted stones at the village temple during the previous night's garba celebrations. We were worried," said Khan, as he watched those videos play on his phone, almost a month after the infamous public flogging incident.

A farmer, Khan claimed that he had already suffered a loss of crops worth Rs five-six lakh as there is nobody to watch his farms in his absence. "I live with my sister-in-law and a 14-year-old nephew. How do you expect them to do the hard labour on our farms?" he asked.

Hussain, a meat seller, faced a similar problem.

"I have an ailing mother and wife who still live in Undhela. They don't know how to run the shop," Hussain told The Quint.