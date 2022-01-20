Wall of Kindness: 300 Delhi Govt Schools Take Part in Donation Initiative

People who wish to donate woolen clothes, food or other items, can hang them on the hooks so that those who need the items can take them whenever they want.

'Upholding Dignity of the Receiver'

As per a note sent to students and parents, “This concept needs to be promoted as an anonymous giving and receiving initiative where the dignity of the receiver is upheld at all times.”

Sunil Kumar Joon, a teacher of Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Ghitorni, which is part of the project, told Times of India, “As part of the happiness curriculum, we had been doing these activities with our students on a small scale. We had a gratitude wall, where students used to put up messages thanking anyone they wanted to. The gratitude wall was later shifted from the classrooms to a section of the school."

She added, "Now, it is being done on a larger scale so that students understand the value of kindness and the importance of helping. We also encourage interested people to write their messages on these walls.”



(With inputs from Times of India)