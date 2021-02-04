Andhra’s Tribal Village Throws Touching Farewell for Local Teacher

In Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district, villagers belonging to a small tribal hamlet of Malluguda, gave Goudu Narendra, a teacher of a local school, a grand farewell on his last day.

The residents washed his legs with turmeric water and carried him on their shoulders, while the rest of the locals danced to the beat of drums.

Speaking to TNM, he expressed, “I never expected the farewell to be this grand. I am extremely happy, they treated me like family. The entire village made it feel like it was the village festival. They not only danced and sang but also cooked food and served the entire village. I couldn’t have asked for a better gift from them.”