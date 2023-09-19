27 Years, 8 Govts: Tracing the Chequered History of Women's Reservation Bill

The Women's Reservation Bill, which promises 33 percent seats in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies for women, was tabled in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday, 19 September, by Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The bill, first introduced in 1996, has seen eight different governments trying to push for 33 percent reservation for women candidates in both Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet clearing the bill, it now paves the way for the long-pending legislation to pass the test of parliament.

What has happened since 1996? The Quint traces the bill's chequered history over the last 27 years.