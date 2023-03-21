'Aaftab Tried To Kill Me Many Times': Shraddha Walkar's Audio Played in Court

"He will hunt me down, he will try to kill me."

Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in May 2022, said these words in purported audio clips submitted by the prosecution before a Delhi court on Monday, 20 March, according to The Indian Express.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, who appeared for the state, played the audio clips at Saket district court as evidence of the couple's "violent" relationship.

The audio recordings were sourced from an online counselling app that Walkar and Poonawala had used to attend two therapy sessions in August 2021.