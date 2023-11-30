Nepal Registers First Same-Sex Marriage After Landmark SC Ruling

Nepal scripted history on Wednesday, 29 November, by registering the country’s first same-sex marriage in Lamjung district in western Nepal.

According to Dordi Rural Municipality Chairman Yuvaraj Adhikari, the marriage was registered at the ward 2 office of the rural municipality between 27-year-old Surendra Pandey and 37-year-old Ram Bahadur Gurung, who goes by the name Maya.

Maya identifies as a transgender woman and is yet to change her name in the official documents.