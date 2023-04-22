2 Held For Gangrape & Murder Of Minor Dalit Girl in West Bengal, Protests Erupt

A 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped and killed in Kaliaganj in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district. Her body was found in a pond on the morning of Friday, 21 April, after she went missing on Thursday after having left home for her tuition classes.

On Saturday, the National Commission for Women took cognisance of the case. Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the state's Director General of Police asking him "to personally intervene in the matter and ensure that a fair and time-bound investigation is conducted in the matter."

NCW also asked that a First Information Report be filed in the matter and a report on the case be sent across to them within three days.