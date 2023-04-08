ADVERTISEMENT

Dalit Woman Raped and Set on fire in Rajasthan's Barmer, Say Police

Officials said that the woman suffered 40-50 percent burn injuries and is being treated at a hospital in Jodhpur.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
i

Trigger Warning: Rape, Graphic Violence

A 30-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped and set on fire in Rajasthan's Barmer district, said the police on Friday. 

According to a report by Hindustan Times, officials said that the women suffered 40-50 percent burn injuries. She is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Jodhpur.

A case has been registered under sections 376 (punishment for rape ), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 450 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment for life) of the Indian Penal Code, and other sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. 

The newspaper reported that officials (who requested anonymity) said that the accused set the woman on fire and fled from the spot after neighbours heard her scream and gathered at the spot. The woman has two children. 

According to the police, the accused, Shakur Khan, belonged to the same village as the woman. 

Nitesh Arya, Barmer’s additional superintendent of police told HT, "The incident took place on Thursday evening. The accused is currently absconding, and police are searching for him." 

(With inputs from Hindustan Times and PTI)

Topics:  Rape   Rajasthan   Barmer 

