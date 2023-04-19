Men Accused of Rape Set Fire to Survivor's House in Unnao, 2 Infants Injured

Two gang rape accused, who were out on bail, allegedly set fire to the house of a 14-year-old survivor, leaving two infants with burn injuries, Uttar Pradesh Police said on Tuesday, 18 April.

The accused Aman (18) and Satish (26) were released on bail two months ago.

What we know: While the four-month-old boy is the child born out of the gang rape, the other infant was born to the survivor's parents. The condition of both infants is said to be serious – with 30 percent and 40 percent burn injuries, respectively.