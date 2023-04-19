Men Accused of Rape Set Fire to Survivor's House in Unnao, 2 Infants Injured
According to the rape survivor's family, the accused were pressuring them to withdraw the case against them.
(Trigger warning: Descriptions of violence. Reader discretion advised.)
Two gang rape accused, who were out on bail, allegedly set fire to the house of a 14-year-old survivor, leaving two infants with burn injuries, Uttar Pradesh Police said on Tuesday, 18 April.
The accused Aman (18) and Satish (26) were released on bail two months ago.
What we know: While the four-month-old boy is the child born out of the gang rape, the other infant was born to the survivor's parents. The condition of both infants is said to be serious – with 30 percent and 40 percent burn injuries, respectively.
The big points:
"My girl has been wronged. When the accused Aman and Satish were released on bail from jail, they reached home with their companions and pressured us to withdraw the case."Mother of the rape survivor told media
"When we didn't agree, they kept threatening us to withdraw the case. They beat us up and then threw the children in the fire. My child and my daughter's child have been burnt badly," she added.
An FIR under IPC Sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc) has been filed against seven persons, including the two main accused, following the incident.
