19-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Allegedly Gangraped in Moving Car, 4 Arrested

(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of sexual assault.)

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped in a moving car in Bengaluru on the intervening night between 25 and 26 March.

Four accused men, in the age group of 22 and 24, were arrested after the alleged incident, The Hindu reported.

The police said that the victim, who works as an office assistant at a software company, was sitting in a park at 9:30 pm on 25 March with a male friend near Koramangala's National Games Village.

One of the accused approached them and asked what she was doing so late in the night with a "male friend," which led to an argument.