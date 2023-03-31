19-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Allegedly Gangraped in Moving Car, 4 Arrested
The incident allegedly occurred after an argument between the victim and the accused persons.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of sexual assault.)
A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped in a moving car in Bengaluru on the intervening night between 25 and 26 March.
Four accused men, in the age group of 22 and 24, were arrested after the alleged incident, The Hindu reported.
The police said that the victim, who works as an office assistant at a software company, was sitting in a park at 9:30 pm on 25 March with a male friend near Koramangala's National Games Village.
One of the accused approached them and asked what she was doing so late in the night with a "male friend," which led to an argument.
The accused then left only to come back with three of his friends some time later, and then allegedly dragged the victim into their car and drove off, according to the police.
The victim said in her complaint that the four accused men took turns to rape her in the moving car. The victim was then dropped off on the roadside at around 3:30 am.
The victim then reached home and told her parents about what had occurred, following which she was admitted in a hospital and treated for injuries.
Meanwhile, the car in which the alleged incident took place has been recovered, the police said.
"The accused were all from the same areas of Ejipura and Rajendranagar and one of them was known to the victim’s friend. We tracked all of them down in eight hours and arrested them," DCP (South East), Bengaluru CK Baba said.
The accused persons have been identified as Satish, Vijay, Sridhar and Kiran and booked under Section 376D of the Indian Penal Code, The Hindu reported.
(With inputs from The Hindu.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from gender
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.