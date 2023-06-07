Kerala Student Suicide: Sradha's Death Due to 'Culture of Shaming', Say Peers

"She was so bold and outspoken – we still haven't recovered from the shock of her death," said a classmate of 20-year-old Sradha Satheesh, a student of Amal Jyothi College of Engineering in Kerala's Kottayam, who died by suicide on Friday, 2 June.

The student said that Sradha's death has highlighted how the management of the college – in Kanjirapally – has been 'mistreating' students and fostering a 'toxic environment'.

On Tuesday, 6 June, tensions were high at the college, where hundreds of students staged a protest demanding 'justice for Sradha'.