Women's Day 2023: Queer Women Tell Us About Their Favorite Queer Woman On Screen

Rayyan is a 32-year-old writer and content creator, who uses she/they pronouns.

Speaking about her love for Angel Evangelista - a transgender sex worker-turned model in Ryan Murphy's Pose (2018-2022) - she finds several parallels between the discrimination Angel faces as a Black trans woman in America and the struggles she grapples with, as a Muslim trans woman in India.

They say, "She wasn't just a trans woman, she also belonged to a minority group in the American context." "We are anyway very far away from (queer) representation as a whole, let alone minority representation", she adds.