'Politically Motivated': Youth Congress Chief as Assam Leader Alleges Harassment

The notice states that Angkita has "resorted to using utterly unparliamentary, undignified, defamatory, malicious words" against Srinivas, and has levelled "false and frivolous allegations."

Speaking to The Quint, Srinivas said that the allegations against him are "completely false" and "politically motivated."

The Quint has reached out to Angkita Dutta for comment. This story will be updated as and when we receive it.