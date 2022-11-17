Sciatica: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Sciatica is a condition in which a person experiences pain that travels along the path of the sciatic nerve, that is from the lower back through the hips and buttocks and down each leg.

Sciatica is caused when a herniated disk or an overgrowth of bone pressurizes a part of the nerve thus causing inflammation, pain, and numbness in the affected leg.

Sciatica-related pain can be extremely severe in a few cases but the pain can be reduced or cleared up with a proper treatment in a few weeks. Severe sciatica which leads to serious leg weakness or bowel or bladder changes may need to undergo surgery. Let's have a quick look at the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of sciatica.