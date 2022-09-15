5 Drinks for a Healthy Liver

The liver is the second-largest organ in the body and it is considered one of the most important organs as well due to its various functions. The liver detoxifies the blood to be used by the rest of the organs and breaks down the nutrients. The body will suffer a lot if the liver doesn't function properly.

A healthy liver is crucial for one's overall health. An unhealthy liver can lead to liver disease and metabolic disorders, type 2 diabetes being one of the most common conditions.

Although it is impossible to manage the risk factors, certain foods and drinks can help improve liver health. Here is a list of 5 drinks that can help detoxify the liver and maintain its health.