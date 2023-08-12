ADVERTISEMENT
‘Our Daughter Lives on Through Lives She Saved’: Parents Of 6-Yr-Old Organ Donor

6-Year-old Rolly died in April 2022. She, however, went on to give 5 critically ill children another shot at life.

On 27 April 2022, six year old Rolly Prajapati was shot in her home in Noida. She was rushed to the hospital but couldn't be saved. She never regained consciousness. With counseling from the treating doctors, her parents made the decision to donate her organs.

This World Organ Donation Day, FIT visits her family to know more about the little girl who gave a chance at life to at least five critically ill children.

