On 27 April 2022, six year old Rolly Prajapati was shot in her home in Noida. She was rushed to the hospital but couldn't be saved. She never regained consciousness. With counseling from the treating doctors, her parents made the decision to donate her organs.

This World Organ Donation Day, FIT visits her family to know more about the little girl who gave a chance at life to at least five critically ill children.