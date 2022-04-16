World Hemophilia Day 2022: What Happens to a Hemophiliac After an Injury?

Growing up, you and I probably used to play a lot - running around, falling down, bruising our knees, elbows and even our heads(at least I did).

Fortunately, children are basically like Wolverine from the X-Men, with the ability to magically heal from most injuries.

But imagine every bruise you suffered - every scrape, every cut, every scratch - could potentially kill you.

That's what it's like living with hemophilia. 17 April 2022 marks World Hemophilia Day.