7 foods That Should be Included in Your Winter Diet
Here is a list of foods that can help you stay energetic and healthy in winter.
Winter has begun and so has our laziness. But we do need the same amount of energy to keep up with our busy schedules and stay fit. Winter can be challenging due to the chilly weather but on the other side, we get to eat a lot of seasonal fruits and vegetables. We can eat whatever we want and get away with it with a balanced diet and a little active lifestyle.
Thus, we are here with a list of 7 foods that you should include in your winter diet to keep yourself healthy in the dropping temperatures.
Health Benefits of High Fiber Diet
1. Bananas: Bananas are a great source of energy thus they can help us manage our energy levels in the lazy weather. Besides, it is a natural source of sugar thus it can prevent dropping sugar levels. Bananas are also a good source of fiber, which helps to decrease the digestion of sugar. Consumption of bananas helps with a boost of energy.
2. Nuts: Another food item that can keep you warm in the winter includes nuts which are filled with rich nutrients like protein, fibre, vitamins, antioxidants, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids. You can soak nuts like almonds, walnuts, and peanuts in water and consume them in the morning. Almonds and pistachios are rich in fibre and protein, which helps you feel full and provides an energy boost.
3. Eggs: Eggs have always been the favourite of people since it is easier to prepare and can be used in several ways and various dishes. They are rich in protein and necessary amino acids. Eggs contain all the nutrients that help the body stay alert and energetic. The nutrients like vitamins A, B12, and selenium found in eggs can help maintain a healthy immune system.
4. Apples: Who can ignore the famous phrase- ' One apple a day keeps the doctor away.' Maybe it is because of the high content of nutrients in apples- vitamins, antioxidants, dietary fiber, and other nutrients like quercetin, catechin, phlorizin, and chlorogenic acid. Regular consumption of apples prevents many different ailments and controls free radicals due to their antioxidant characteristics.
5. Soybeans: Soybeans contain protein, B vitamins, copper, and phosphorus. Copper and phosphorus help the body process energy from food and distributes it all into cells for proper utilization by the body. Soybeans are extremely versatile and can be eaten in form of tofu as well.
6. Oatmeal: Oatmeal is a quick way to get all nutrients in the form of a breakfast or snack meal. It provides essential nutrients in winter. You can also mix it up with nutmeg, cinnamon, cardamom, and other spices to enhance the flavor. Oatmeal contains zinc, a great immunity booster, and fiber which is vital for good heart health.
7. Broccoli: This green vegetable is part of the cruciferous family and is highly rich in iron. It is great for the skin due to the presence of Vitamins A and C. Vitamin A keeps the skin healthy and reduces scars. Vitamin C maintains collagen production. Broccoli also has B vitamins that prevent dry and flaky patches in winter.
Topics: Winter Foods Winter Diet
