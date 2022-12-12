Foods that Can Keep You Warm in Winter

Winter has begun and so has the struggle to keep yourself warm and protect yourself in the cold, chilly weather. There are several external ways to keep yourself warm like the heater, radiator, and sipping warm fluids like coffee, hot tea, and hot chocolate but you need to keep yourself warm from within if you want to protect yourself.

The only way to keep yourself warm from within is to eat well. There are a few food items that will you warm, and keep you all energetic since winters make us a little lazy every now and then.