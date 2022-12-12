Foods that Can Keep You Warm in Winter
Here is a list of foods that can keep you warm in winter season.
Winter has begun and so has the struggle to keep yourself warm and protect yourself in the cold, chilly weather. There are several external ways to keep yourself warm like the heater, radiator, and sipping warm fluids like coffee, hot tea, and hot chocolate but you need to keep yourself warm from within if you want to protect yourself.
The only way to keep yourself warm from within is to eat well. There are a few food items that will you warm, and keep you all energetic since winters make us a little lazy every now and then.
Ginger
Ginger is a root vegetable and you can also call it a magical root. It has antibiotic and medicinal properties and that is the reason people use it as the main ingredient in winter tea and soups. Ginger has the power to not only keep you warm but to also keep you free from diseases.
According to US NIH, Ginger is good for digestion and can stimulate thermogenesis. It's diaphoretic, meaning it will help our body warm from the inside out.
Turmeric
Turmeric is also one of the ancient medicines that is still a constant in the Indian kitchen. It is used in teas and homemade remedies to fight infections, allergies, and colds. According to Healthline, turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that can help tackle joint pain in winter.
Moreover, it is also known as a “warming” spice since it promotes blood flow and stimulates digestion resulting in better nutrient absorption.
Jaggery
According to Ayurveda, jaggery is known to have a hot potency (aka Taseer), meaning when we eat jaggery, it fastens our metabolism thus producing more body heat. The heat produced helps dilate blood vessels and improves blood flow.
Jaggery is rich in minerals like phosphorus, iron, magnesium, zinc, selenium, potassium, and antioxidants, which help boost the immune system and helps the body fight against diseases.
Honey
Honey is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which make it a great addition to the winter diet. Honey prepares the body to fight against infections and boosts immunity.
Moreover, it is can be a great addition to your winter skincare and hair care regime. It is time you should try honey and heal yourself from within.
Eggs
Eggs are extremely rich in Zinc and this mineral helps in fighting common winter diseases like flu and the common cold. Make sure to have eggs moderately in combination with a balanced diet. Eggs are also rich in vitamin D which is rarely found in food items.
