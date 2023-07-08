Alcohol Poisoning: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment & Prevention

There are people who love partying and enjoy a few drinks or beer for fun. People may consume beer, wine, or liquor to celebrate or relax. When alcohol is consumed in moderation, it is not that dangerous but too much alcohol may cause a hangover. One needs to stop drinking after a certain point else they could be putting themselves in a life-threatening situation. When a person’s blood-alcohol level rises, the risk of alcohol poisoning increases.

Alcohol poisoning is dangerous and can be life-threatening. It occurs when a person drinks a large quantity of alcohol in a short time. It may also be a result of drinking any type of alcohol, including beer, wine, or liquor. When blood alcohol levels are high, the overwhelmed liver can’t remove the toxins quickly.

The extra alcohol in the bloodstream is a depressant that reduces normal function and affects the parts of the brain that control vital body functions like breathing, heart rate, blood pressure, and temperature. Let's know more about alcohol poisoning and its causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment.