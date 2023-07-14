Aspartame Could 'Possibly' Cause Cancer, but Safe To Use Within Limit: WHO

Reality check: For clarity, one can of diet soft drink generally contains 200 or 300 mg of aspartame. So an adult that weighs around 70 kg would have to consume more than 9–14 cans per day to exceed the acceptable daily intake - assuming they aren't consuming other products with aspartame.

This is also why diet drinks with artificial sweeteners are not recommended for children.

Between the lines: You might not always be aware of how much aspartame you're really consuming. Artificial sweeteners like Aspartame are widely used in commonly used products, more than you would think.

Apart from diet soft drinks, they are also used in,