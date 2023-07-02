Does Aspartame in Diet Coke Cause Cancer? The Answer Is Not a Yes or No

Aspartame – one of the world's most used artificial sweeteners – may be declared a 'possible carcinogen' (a cancer-causing substance) by the World Health Organisation (WHO), reported Reuters on 30 June.

According to the report, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the WHO body, may declare aspartame a Class 2b carcinogen.

The news has panicked many. But should you really worry?