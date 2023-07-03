Explained: How Is the Cancer Drug Shortage in the US Linked to India?

It all started when the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decided to inspect a manufacturing plant in Gujarat's Ahmedabad owned by Intas Pharmaceuticals that had been supplying medicines to the US.

In November 2022, the US FDA stated that upon inspection, the condition of the company were found subpar with next to no quality/safety checks of the products being carried out. Following this, the company indefinately shut down production.

This incident has since led to a snowball effect that has now caused an acute shortage of life-saving cancer medication in the US.