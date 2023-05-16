WHO Advises Against the Use of Artificial Sweeteners – Here's Why

The big picture: There have been multiple debates in the past regarding the safety of artificial sweeteners. While some studies have suggested links to potential health dangers, others have found them fairly harmless.

The WHO says the evidence they looked at may be influenced by a number of variables, and so the guidelines based on them should be looked as a recommendation.

This means that individual countries while making policy decisions may take the WHO's recommendation into account, but is not under any obligation to do so, either. They suggest policy decision be made taking into account specific country contexts.