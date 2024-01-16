What Is the Cause Of Poor Sleep: 10 Sleep Habits That Affect Sleep Quality

In today's digitized world, sleep often takes a back seat in the lives of teenagers. With the competitive demands of academics, extracurricular activities, and the ever-present allure of digital devices, it's not uncommon for teens to have the essence of quality sleep regrettably eclipsed. However, it is important to note that neglected sleep can cause severe developmental issues. Let's look at some of the most common sleep deterrents among teens and young adults.
Given that, today's youth are the future of our country and the hope for a better tomorrow, it is essential to prioritize education on teens' sleep health. Their competitive and fast-paced world exposes them to numerous distractions, making it crucial to pay special attention to their sleep health.
How Do You Fix Bad Sleep Habits?
Screen Time Before Bed: The emission of blue light from smart devices hinders the production of melatonin, the hormone responsible for regulating the sleep-wake cycles known as the circadian rhythm. To obviate its negative effects, teens should establish a digital curfew, turning off screens at least an hour before bedtime. Teens should be encouraged to practice relaxing activities like reading a book or practicing mindfulness. Calming activities help signal the body that it's time to wind down.
Inconsistent Sleep Schedule: Teens should adhere to a uniform sleep-wake cycle, even on weekends. It fosters a symbiotic relationship with the body's natural clock, enhancing overall sleep quality. A consistent sleep schedule helps regulate the body's natural sleep-wake cycle, promoting better sleep quality.
Overconsumption of Caffeine: Caffeinated beverages have become popular among teens, as they overindulge in energy drinks and sodas to combat fatigue during the day. A moderate amount of caffeine may be safe for adults, but teens are more sensitive to its effects. Caffeine consumption can interfere with the ability to fall asleep. Encourage teens to limit their caffeine intake, especially in the hours leading up to bedtime, to ensure a restful night's sleep.
Ignoring the Importance of a Comfortable Sleep Set-up: Sometimes the place where teens sleep may not be good enough to ensure quality sleep. They need to pay more attention to the comfort of their sleep space. Ensure the bedroom's sleeping environment is comfortable enough to promote a good night's sleep. – relaxing, dark, and quiet. Investing in a comfortable mattress with a patented memo form and massaging technology that can provide better blood circulation can significantly affect a teen's sleep health.
Skipping Regular Exercise: Many teens today lead sedentary lifestyles, spending excessive hours on screens and neglecting physical exercise. Encouraging teens to engage in 30 minutes of physical exercise could do wonders for your sleep and overall well-being. Regular exercise promotes better sleep and contributes to overall physical and mental well-being.
Overcommitting to Extracurricular Activities: The pressure to excel academically and participate in numerous extracurricular activities can lead teens to overcommit and sacrifice sleep. While it's essential to encourage a well-rounded lifestyle, it's equally important to prioritize sleep. Teens should learn to manage their time effectively, ensuring they allocate sufficient hours for sleep amid their academic and extracurricular responsibilities.
Disregarding the Impact of Stress: Teenage years can be tumultuous, with academic pressures, social challenges, and hormonal changes contributing to heightened stress levels. Unfortunately, many teens overlook the impact of stress on their sleep. Encourage the development of healthy stress management techniques, such as mindfulness, deep breathing exercises, or talking to a trusted friend or adult. Managing stress can significantly improve sleep quality.
7 Health Benefits Of Bone Broth
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)