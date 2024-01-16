What Is the Cause Of Poor Sleep: 10 Sleep Habits That Affect Sleep Quality

Screen Time Before Bed: The emission of blue light from smart devices hinders the production of melatonin, the hormone responsible for regulating the sleep-wake cycles known as the circadian rhythm. To obviate its negative effects, teens should establish a digital curfew, turning off screens at least an hour before bedtime. Teens should be encouraged to practice relaxing activities like reading a book or practicing mindfulness. Calming activities help signal the body that it's time to wind down.

Inconsistent Sleep Schedule: Teens should adhere to a uniform sleep-wake cycle, even on weekends. It fosters a symbiotic relationship with the body's natural clock, enhancing overall sleep quality. A consistent sleep schedule helps regulate the body's natural sleep-wake cycle, promoting better sleep quality.

Overconsumption of Caffeine: Caffeinated beverages have become popular among teens, as they overindulge in energy drinks and sodas to combat fatigue during the day. A moderate amount of caffeine may be safe for adults, but teens are more sensitive to its effects. Caffeine consumption can interfere with the ability to fall asleep. Encourage teens to limit their caffeine intake, especially in the hours leading up to bedtime, to ensure a restful night's sleep.

Ignoring the Importance of a Comfortable Sleep Set-up: Sometimes the place where teens sleep may not be good enough to ensure quality sleep. They need to pay more attention to the comfort of their sleep space. Ensure the bedroom's sleeping environment is comfortable enough to promote a good night's sleep. – relaxing, dark, and quiet. Investing in a comfortable mattress with a patented memo form and massaging technology that can provide better blood circulation can significantly affect a teen's sleep health.