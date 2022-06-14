Vitamin B12: Foods To Include in Your Diet

Vitamin B12 is among the most important nutrients required by our body. However, it cannot be produced by our bodies, and we can get this nutrient only through supplements and diet.

People who generally suffer from vitamin B12 deficiency are vegetarians, pregnant, or nursing women. They should keep a track of their diets closely to make sure they're getting enough nutrients.

According to US NIH, vitamin B12 helps keep your body's blood and nerve cells healthy and helps make DNA and genetic material in all of your cells. Vitamin B12 also prevents megaloblastic anemia, a blood condition that makes people tired and weak.