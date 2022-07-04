UK Monkeypox Cases Show Different Symptoms From Previous Outbreaks, Study Finds

Patients with monkeypox in the UK have symptoms that are noticeably different from those with monkeypox in countries it's endemic to, according to researchers in London.

Globally, the monkeypox caseload has crossed 5,000 from over 50 countries, with one death reported from Nigeria. Monkeypox, which was traditionally endemic to parts of West and Central Africa, has seen a massive surge in cases in 2022, in people with no travel history to endemic countries.

While monkeypox patients usually report fever, fatigue, and rashes and skin lesions on the face and other parts of the body, researchers said that the cases in the UK have reported more skin lesions in the genital and anal regions.

The study included a sample size of 54 individuals from clinics across the UK.

The WHO had said earlier that a large number of monkeypox cases which have been detected, were detected in men who have sex with men.