Monkeypox Not a Global Emergency Yet, Says WHO: What You Need To Know

2. You can be infected for more than a week and not know

It takes an average 8.5 days from infection to show symptoms, such as enlarged lymph nodes, fever and a rash, which usually looks like fluid-filled blisters that erupt. People are infectious while they have the rash, and are usually infectious for about two weeks.

Children are most severely affected and have a higher risk of dying from the disease. Historically, in the endemic countries of Africa, almost all deaths have been in children.