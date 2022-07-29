‘H1N1 Is Here to Stay’: Experts Urge Caution as Cases Rise in Maharashtra

A rise in cases of H1N1 flu, also called swine flu, has prompted health officials to advice caution.

Since 15 July, Mumbai and its neighbouring districts have reported 62 cases of H1N1 flu. 16 cases have also been confirmed in Nagpur, according to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

Following the spurt in cases, Mumabi health authority, BMC, issued an advisory alerting high-risk categories of people.

Why are we seeing a rise in cases now?

On top of COVID-19, and the looming threat of Monkeypox, is this rise in cases of H1N1 flu likely to pose another challenge?

FIT speaks to experts.