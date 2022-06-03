12-Year-Old Girl Dies of H1N1 in Kerala: Here’s What You Need to Know

A 12-year-old girl died of the H1N1 swine flu virus in the Ulliyeri region of Kozhikode, Kerala on Sunday, 29 May. She succumbed to the infection while undergoing treatment for swine flu.

The girl had returned from Bengaluru and began showing symptoms. But, H1N1 was confirmed only in a medical examination after she died.

The girl was first admitted to Koyilandy Taluk hospital in Kozhikode. Later, she was transferred to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The twin sister of the girl has also been diagnosed with H1N1. She is currently under treatment.