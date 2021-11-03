Swine Flu Cases Surge in Mumbai: Do’s and Don’ts to Protect Yourself

Get vaccinated

The main way to prevent is to get vaccinated even before the onset of winter. Remember, a seasonal flu vaccine cannot prevent swine flu, H1N1 vaccine is separate.

Avoid any close contact with sick people

Avoid being close with someone who has a cough, runny nose, or other flu symptoms.

Use hand sanitizer regularly

It's great protection in public places, where viruses are easily transmitted.

Do wash your hands

Wash your hands frequently, often with soap and water.

Don't shake hands

Try waving or smiling as a greeting instead.

Avoid touching your face frequently

It is an easy way to transmit viruses and gives an easy entry into your body.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

You can also try sneezing into your elbows instead.

Keep your surroundings clean.

Don't forget to keep your surroundings clean. Flu viruses can linger on household items.

Stay home if you have symptoms

Don't step out of the house if you get flu-like symptoms. Unless you're going to get medical care, stay home to avoid infecting others.

Don't rely only on facemask

It is not clear how a facemask can help in avoiding the transmission of influenza. If you do wear a mask, do not wear the same one again.

Don't panic

Although there is no reason to panic, if you do, it won't help you in any way. Seek prompt medical intervention if you feel you have the symptoms and take care!