Swine Flu Cases Surge in Mumbai: Do’s and Don’ts to Protect Yourself
Mumbai health authority, BMC, has announced free H1N1 testing in light of a recent surge in swine flu cases.
Amid a recent surge in swine flu cases in Mumbai, the BMC has issued an alert to high-risk groups and offered free testing for H1N1 virus.
Between January 1 and July 24, 2022, 62 confirmed cases of the H1N1 influenza virus were detected in Mumbai cirlce, including the neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad, reported news agency PTI.
With flu season back and cases of swine flu on the rise again, how do you tell it apart from COVID-19? What are some of the do's and don'ts? FIT explains.
Is It COVID-19, Swine Flu or Seasonal Flu?
All three illness – swine flu, seasonal flu and COVID-19 are caused by different viruses that behave similarly and primarily attack your respiratory system.
According to Mayo Clinic, the H1N1 flu, commonly known as swine flu, is primarily caused by the H1N1 strain of the flu (influenza) virus.
H1N1 is a type of influenza A virus, and H1N1 is one of several flu virus strains that can cause the seasonal flu.
Swine Flu was first broke out in the US in 2009 where the viral infection jumped from pigs to humans.
Swine Flu was first broke out in the US in 2009 where the viral infection jumped from pigs to humans.
Swine Flu: Do’s and Don’ts
The H1N1 virus that causes swine flu is highly infectious and can be serious if not treated on time. Here are some do's and don'ts to keep in mind to stay safe.
Get vaccinated
The main way to prevent is to get vaccinated even before the onset of winter. Remember, a seasonal flu vaccine cannot prevent swine flu, H1N1 vaccine is separate.
Avoid any close contact with sick people
Avoid being close with someone who has a cough, runny nose, or other flu symptoms.
Use hand sanitizer regularly
It's great protection in public places, where viruses are easily transmitted.
Do wash your hands
Wash your hands frequently, often with soap and water.
Don't shake hands
Try waving or smiling as a greeting instead.
Avoid touching your face frequently
It is an easy way to transmit viruses and gives an easy entry into your body.
Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing
You can also try sneezing into your elbows instead.
Keep your surroundings clean.
Don't forget to keep your surroundings clean. Flu viruses can linger on household items.
Stay home if you have symptoms
Don't step out of the house if you get flu-like symptoms. Unless you're going to get medical care, stay home to avoid infecting others.
Don't rely only on facemask
It is not clear how a facemask can help in avoiding the transmission of influenza. If you do wear a mask, do not wear the same one again.
Don't panic
Although there is no reason to panic, if you do, it won't help you in any way. Seek prompt medical intervention if you feel you have the symptoms and take care!
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.