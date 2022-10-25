5 Yoga Poses To Keep the Lungs Healthy
Try these easy and effective yoga poses for healthier lungs and other additional benefits.
Since Diwali has been celebrated yesterday, now air pollution will be at its peak for a few weeks. Air pollution is quite challenging for asthma patients and it is extremely harmful to the lungs. You can follow a few steps to prevent the effects of air pollution like wearing a mask, avoiding outdoor visits, morning walks, etc.
But these are the tips you can follow along with making a few lifestyle changes such as, you can drink warm water and take steam to flush out the toxins in the respiratory system. You can also practice yoga. Here are the 5 yoga poses that will help keep your lungs healthy.
1. Camel Pose
The camel pose helps the front body stretch out and the parts involved include the chest, abdomen, and quadriceps. It helps flush out toxins from the body. Practice the pose like this:
Bend forwards to your knees and place your legs hip-width apart. Keep your hips over your knees, squeeze your thighs toward each other, and inhale while you engage your belly. Then reach your tailbone toward your knees and create a space between your lower vertebrae.
Inhale again while you lift your sternum and draw your elbows back, toward each other, behind you. Let the ribcage expand. The chest should be raised, the core engaged, and the chin tucked in. Press the heels of your hands into the heels of your feet while you drape your fingers over the soles. Lift your shoulders and let the trapezius muscles between the shoulder blades rise up and cushion the cervical spine. Extend the head and neck backward.
2. Cobra Pose
The cobra pose, also known as Bhujangasana, helps improve blood circulation and oxygen in the entire body. This pose also relieves stress and promotes heart health. The cobra pose is also beneficial for asthma patients and helps make you more flexible.
It helps open your chest and hip flexors while calming the entire body. It may stimulate organs of the abdomen, lungs, and thyroid and rejuvenate tired legs.
Lie on your back and place your hands at your sides, bend your knees, and your feet should be flat on the floor close to your butt.
Press into your feet while you lift your hips and torso to create a straight line from your knees to your shoulders.
Hold the pose for up to 30 seconds, then lower your hips to the floor.
3. Bow Pose
This is an easy and quite effective pose that strengthens the abdominal muscles. According to the Yoga Institute, it is an effective pose for people who experience gas and digestive problems as it puts pressure on the abdomen. It is one of the advanced poses, so do not push your body too hard.
Lie flat on the stomach, use a soft surface or a yoga mat.
Bend your knees slowly.
Slowly extend your arms backward and try to clasp the ankles.
Now gently raise the chest off the floor, as far as you can go.
While using the tension between the arms and legs, lift the thighs and upper body off the floor.
Hold the pose for a few seconds, then release.
4. Half Spine Twist
You can try this yoga pose while sitting on a yoga mat or any soft surface. Follow these steps:
Sit straight with your legs stretched straight out in front of the body.
Try bending your right leg and place the right foot on the ground (on the outside of the left leg) near the knee.
Now, bend the left leg and place it under the buttocks.
Then, slowly place your left hand or elbow on the right knee and gently twist to face over the right shoulder.
Try holding the pose for a few breaths before you switch sides.
5. Triangle Pose
This is a classic standing posture that may not require a yoga mat. It may help alleviate backache, sciatica, and neck pain as well. It helps relax your spine, hips, and groin while strengthening your shoulders, chest, and legs. It may also help manage stress and anxiety.
This pose focuses on muscles like latissimus dorsi, internal oblique, gluteus maximus, and medius, hamstrings, and quadriceps.
Stand straight, place your feet about 4 feet apart.
Your right toes should face forward, and your left toes should be placed out at an angle.
Lift your arms parallel to the floor and place your palms downward.
Tilt slightly forward and hinge at your right hip to come forward with your arm and torso.
Bring your hand to your leg, a yoga block, or onto the floor.
Now slowly extend your left arm towards the ceiling.
Look up, forward, or down.
Repeat the pose on both sides and hold it for a minute.
