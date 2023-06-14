Tips to Manage Nicotine Cravings & Smoking Urges

Nowadays, most people use tobacco to handle stress better or enjoy life better but in the long run, they don't understand that it becomes an addiction and quite tough to get rid of. For most people, tobacco cravings or smoking urges can be strong and quite challenging to handle but not impossible.

When you feel the urge to use tobacco, something one needs to remember is that however strong the urge may be, it will pass within 5 to 10 minutes even if you don't smoke a cigarette or take a dip of chewing tobacco. The only way to get rid of the addiction is to resist the urge to dive in.

Here are a few tips to handle the nicotine cravings better.