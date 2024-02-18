'Dangal Actor Suhani Bhatnagar Had Rare Condition', Says Family: What We Know

Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in the movie Dangal, passed away on Saturday, 16 February, at the age of 19, confirmed her family.

The young actor was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on 7 February after medical complications from the treatment she was undergoing for a rare disorder, her father Sumit Bhatnagar was quoted as saying by PTI.

Here's what we know about Suhani's condition, and what led to her untimely death.