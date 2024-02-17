ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Actor Suhani Bhatnagar, Who Played Young Babita Phogat in ‘Dangal’, Dies at 19

'Dangal' follows the story of the famous Indian wrestlers Babita Phogat and Geeta Phogat.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in the Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, passed away on Saturday at the age of 19. 

The cause of death is currently unknown but multiple reports suggest that her last rites will be performed at the Ajronda crematorium in Faridabad. 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The official handle Aamir Khan Productions handle posted a message expressing their condolences. "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family," the statement read.

'Dangal' follows the story of the famous Indian wrestlers Babita Phogat and Geeta Phogat.

The statement concluded with, "Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace."

Dangal, which released 2016, follows the story of Indian wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat and focuses primarily on how their father Mahavir Singh Phogat (played by Aamir Khan) supported them.

While Suhani and Zaira Wasim played the younger versions of the sisters, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra portrayed adult Geeta and Babita respectively. 

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Dangal   Aamir Khan    Sanya Malhotra 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×