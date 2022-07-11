Skincare Mistakes To Avoid During Monsoons
Make sure you follow a proper skincare routine in monsoons and do not make these mistakes.
The monsoon has already begun and we have been enjoying the weather. But are we monsoon ready?
You may be ready with tea and pakoras, to catch up with your friends, but what about your skin and hair? There's no surprise that our skin needs special attention during the monsoons, even a little carelessness and ignorance can affect the health of our skin and hair.
During the monsoons, the environment is full of moisture which results in an increase in the production of sebum, thus making the skin more oily than normal.
Monsoons can also lead to skin dampness, clogged pores, acne, inflammation, and other skin issues. Thus, here's what you should and shouldn't do in order to maintain good skin health during monsoons.
Diet for Skin: Foods for Dry Skin
Less Make-up
There are different types of people – those who love make-up, those who can't put on make-up, and those who don't enjoy doing so. Whatever category you may belong to, our make-up helps us look presentable and boosts our confidence in some cases.
But monsoon make-up has to be simple and less. Make sure you do not put on layers of foundation or concealers on rainy days. You can use a mattifying setting spray to prevent greasy makeup and ditch foundation and go straight to concealer for light and breezy make-up.
Don't Skip Sunscreen
It's not sunny right now, so I can skip the sunscreen. Is that what you think to yourself on some days before heading to the office? Remember, sunscreen should be a permanent step in your skincare routine, irrespective of the season. Just because you don't see the Sun doesn't mean it's not there.
Clouds do not protect you from the UV rays of the Sun. They are as damaging as in the summers or winters. You can get a sunburn even when it rains. So, use sunscreen to prevent fine lines, pigmentation, wrinkles, dark spots, etc.
Moisturise Well
During the monsoons, humidity is at its peak and anyone, irrespective of their skin type, may struggle with having an oily face, patchy make-up, and greasy look. The first thing that comes to our mind is to skip cream-like products. But never compromise on moisturising.
A moisturiser keeps the skin hydrated and protects it from aging. Instead of going for thick or cream-based moisturisers, choose light, non-greasy ones with aloe vera or hyaluronic acid to keep your skin healthy and happy.
Maintain Hygiene
Are you someone who gets home, all drenched in the monsoon rain, changes clothes, and settles down on the couch for a hot cup of tea or hot chocolate? Do you often avoid removing your make-up or cleansing your face after getting wet in the rain?
Long hours of make-up can result in clogged pores, inflammation, acne, and various skin health issues. Add rain to it and unremoved make-up can also result in fungal infections. Make sure to use a cleanser daily and light scrubs once a week to get rid of locked sebum and bacteria on your skin, if any.
Use Waterproof and Matte Make-up
Skip cream-based skin products and lip glosses in monsoon season. They can easily get washed off by the rains or melt due to humid weather conditions, thus making a mess. Instead, switch to waterproof eye mak-eup and powder foundation for a light matte make-up look.
Avoid glitters if you step out for a party or wedding during the monsoons, they contain moisture and can make your face look greasy and oily.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.