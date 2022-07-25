Skincare: 5 Homemade Face Packs for Pigmentation

Do you feel like your skin is getting old or do you notice more prominent crow’s feet or frown lines? According to dermatologists, there are chances that you may even suffer from uneven skin tone, brown patches, and freckles on décolletage, hands, and shoulder areas. These dark spots are known as pigmentation, caused by sun exposure, especially UVA rays, which penetrate deeply into the skin, and thus lead to aging.

According to US NIH, skin pigmentation is a result of the overproduction of melanin and results in dark spots, skin darkening, and patchy skin. In case of hyperpigmentation, it can even spread to hands, toes, fingers, and areas around the mouth.