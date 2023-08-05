'Vandana Das Act': Shashi Tharoor's Bill For Protection Of Healthcare Workers

The bigger picture: Violence against healthcare workers in the recents years has been an ongoing cause for concern.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) estimates that over 75 percent of doctors face physical & verbal abuse during their service. The actual numbers are likely higher.

In April 2022, The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting for the implementation of a Central Act for Protection of Doctors.

The Central Government had also introduced a draft Bill in 2019, called The Healthcare Service Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of violence and damage to property) Bill, 2019, making violence against healthcare professionals a non-bailable offence.

However, it was withdrawn before it was presented to the parliamentary committee.