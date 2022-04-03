FORDA Writes to PM Modi Over Growing Incidents of Violence Against Doctors

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) on Saturday, 2 April, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over incidents of harassment and violence against doctors.

Requesting the PM for the implementation of a Central Act for Protection of Doctors, FORDA said, "Observing the alarming trends, we had submitted representations on multiple occasions requesting the implementation of a Central Act for protection of doctors as well as for setting up an Indian Medical Service (IMS) cadre to curb such incidents in the future. Unfortunately, there has been no positive response from the concerned authorities yet."