Podcast | Shashi Tharoor on Constitution, its Implementation, Knowledge and More

As a part of the 'Know Your Constitution' initiative by The Quint, Shashi Tharoor sits down with Nishtha Gautam.

Nishtha Gautam
Published
Podcast
1 min read

As a part of the 'Know Your Constitution' initiative by The Quint, Shashi Tharoor sits down with Nishtha Gautam to talk about all things constitution.

From rating the Constitution, to discussing its implementation and a common person's knowledge about the text, this podcast is a quick chat with the Lok Sabha MP. 

Tune in!

Topics:  Shashi Tharoor   Podcast   Constitutional 

Read More
