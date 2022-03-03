Semaglutide: Can an Injection Make You Lose Weight?

Wouldn't it be great if you could just pop a pill, or take an injection that made you lose weight?

Semaglutide, a self-administered injection, may do just this. The FDA-approved drug was cleared for distribution in the UK by the National Health Service (NHS) in February 2022, to treat obesity.

The Drugs Regulator Controller General of India (DGCI) approved the use of oral semaglutide to treat type-2 Diabetes in 2020.

The first ever oral formulation of semaglutide was launched in India in January 2022, by Novo Nordisk.

So is semaglutide really a miracle weight loss drug? Can you shed the kilos by simply popping a pill or taking an injection?