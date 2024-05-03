Schools in Delhi NCR Face Bomb Threats: How Do You Prepare Kids for Emergencies?

"The atmosphere was tense with worry as rumours flew," said a parent of a student from DPS International, Saket, describing the disorienting aftermath of her child's school receiving a bomb threat.
Last week, an unsettling series of bomb threats were issued to over 50 schools across the Delhi National Capital Region, triggering immediate and widespread panic and evacuations.
This critical situation cast a sharp focus on the readiness of these schools to handle emergencies effectively. It also underscored the vital role that parents play in bolstering the safety measures implemented by schools.
As the schools quickly mobilized to secure the safety of their students, the incident served as a stark reality check, testing the robustness of their emergency response strategies.
What Happened? The Immediate Response
According to Parents FIT spoke to, when bomb threats were received, schools like Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar, DPS International in Saket, and Lotus Valley International School in Noida acted quickly.
Students were moved to safe places such as basketball courts, where the children were already familiar with gathering for drills.
Describing the situation, a parent from Ahlcon International says, "the younger children were upset and confused because they didn't understand what was going on. They gathered at the basketball court, assuming it was just another drill like a fire drill. About an hour later, they were told they'd be going home early."
During the evacuation, the quick and efficient actions of school staff and older students also played a critical role.
"The basketball court served as a safe gathering spot throughout. And teachers and older students stepped in to help manage the situation and soothe and organize the younger kids."
"When it was time to leave, specific gates were used to keep everyone orderly. The older kids seemed glad for the unexpected break, and many were excited to see both their parents coming to pick them up," she added.
Another parent from DPS International observed, "The school managed to organize a swift and orderly evacuation. The principal and teachers stayed calm and gave clear directions, which really helped keep everyone composed. These are the times when you see how seriously our school takes our children's safety and well-being."
Adding to this, a parent from Lotus Valley International School said, "What started as a chaotic situation soon became calm, thanks to the older students and staff who worked together to reassure the younger ones."
"It was heartening to see our school community pull together, making sure all the children felt safe and looked after until they could be picked up by their families."
'Effective Communication During Crises is Key'
The events also highlighted the indispensable need for clear and timely communication between educational institutions and the families they serve, ensuring that parents are well-informed and can trust in the safety protocols in place to protect their children.
Clear and timely communication from the schools played a crucial role in managing the crisis effectively.
As soon as the threats were confirmed, parents said that the schools sent out immediate alerts via emails and text messages. These updates included instructions on where and when to pick up students, what was being done to ensure their safety, and how the situation was being handled.
Although a parent's instinct is to worry in such a situation, they said that this consistent flow of information was instrumental in reducing their anxiety and contributed to a smooth and organized process for picking up the children.
Schools also set up dedicated lines for parents to call in with their concerns, ensuring that all queries were addressed promptly, which further helped maintain calm and order during the evacuation.
Tips for Parents: Talking to Your Children About Emergencies
Although the bomb threats did not escalate into a major disaster, unexpected and unerving situations such as this can lead to panic and negatively impact the mental health of young kids.
Navigating conversations about emergencies with your children can help them feel more secure and prepared. Here are detailed ways to approach these important discussions:
Preparation is Key
Educate About Safety Drills: Make it a routine to talk about the purpose and process of safety drills like fire drills and lockdowns. Explain to your children what each drill involves and why they are practiced. This helps them understand the actions they need to take and the reason behind each step.
Emphasize Listening to Teachers: Stress the importance of paying attention to teachers and school staff during emergencies. Explain that teachers are trained to handle such situations, and following their instructions is vital for everyone’s safety.
Open Communication
Encourage Dialogue: Create an environment at home where your children feel comfortable discussing their fears and concerns about safety. Ask them what they know about emergencies and what worries them. This can lead to productive discussions that address their specific fears.
Provide Reassurance: Regularly assure your children that these safety measures are rarely needed but are in place to protect them. Reinforce that their school is a safe place, and these drills help keep everyone safe.
Post-Incident Discussion
Debrief After Drills and Incidents: After any drill or actual emergency, sit down with your child to talk about how it went. Ask them what they thought was done well and what could be better. Discuss any instructions they found confusing and clarify them. This helps your child feel involved and listened to.
Focus on Emotional Recovery
Recognize and address any stress or fear that your child might have experienced during the incident or drill.
It’s important to validate their feelings, whether they’re scared, confused, or even curious about what happened.
Offer comfort and support, helping them process their emotions and reinforcing that they can talk to you about anything they’re feeling.
The recent bomb threats across schools in the Delhi National Capital Region starkly reminded us of the ever-present potential for emergencies that can arise without warning.
Looking ahead, it is essential to build on this experience by continuously enhancing emergency preparedness programs. Schools should engage in ongoing education about safety protocols, not just with staff but also with students and their families.
Encouraging open lines of communication among parents, students, and school authorities is crucial.
Regular updates on safety measures and collaborative discussions can help to ensure that everyone knows what to do when a crisis occurs.
This proactive preparation ensures that should future crises arise, our schools are well-equipped to respond effectively, safeguarding our children and their learning spaces against unpredictable threats.
(Divya Naik is a Mumbai based psychotherapist, writer, and media professional. She is passionate about women's mental health, especially perinatal and post-natal mental health, and works closely with a community of therapists in the network to build on the same.)
