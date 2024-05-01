'We Assembled Outside as Our Classrooms Were Checked For a Bomb': Delhi Student

Once the school was gathered, class-wise, rumours started that there was probably a gas leak or fire drill. But, as I said, no one knew. Some of the teachers were unaware of why we were gathered out in the sun. Only a few knew the real reason for us to be assembled outside.

It seemed they didn’t want us to know immediately, perhaps to avoid causing panic or chaos. After a while, when we were still outside, they shared with us that they had received a threat of some sort and that the situation was under control. A team was inspecting the school.