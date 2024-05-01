'We Assembled Outside as Our Classrooms Were Checked For a Bomb': Delhi Student

It was a typical morning at DPS, Noida, and we were in our classroom by 8 am. Then, around 8:30 am, we were abruptly informed that we had to assemble on the ground. At this point, the sudden change was a mystery to all of us.
The atmosphere was filled with murmurs and speculation, with some suggesting it could be a routine fire drill.
Students Assembled Outside
Once the school was gathered, class-wise, rumours started that there was probably a gas leak or fire drill. But, as I said, no one knew. Some of the teachers were unaware of why we were gathered out in the sun. Only a few knew the real reason for us to be assembled outside.
It seemed they didn’t want us to know immediately, perhaps to avoid causing panic or chaos. After a while, when we were still outside, they shared with us that they had received a threat of some sort and that the situation was under control. A team was inspecting the school.
We were then instructed to go to our classes to collect our bags and belongings and return to the ground.
That’s when things started to become a little clearer to us. But still, there was no panic. We followed what was instructed. Some small kids did cry, but teachers were there to calm them down and told them that their parents were coming to pick them up.
'School Buses Were Ready To Take Us Home'
Once we were back outside, we were told that the buses were ready to take the children back home. The drivers and our parents were informed and were waiting outside at the gate. The gates had already been assigned, so we knew which gate to exit from.
My father was already waiting for me at the gate. Around 9:20 am., I met my father and sat in the car. I told my mother that everything was fine and I’d tell her the details when I got home. In the car, I was told that my parents had received a message from the school around 8:55 am informing them of the situation in the school.
Once back home all the news channels and the internet discuss the threat sent to Delhi-NCR schools. But being on the ground when our school was probably being searched everything seemed okay—no urgency or sense of panic.
