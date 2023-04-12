Delhi School Evacuated After Bomb Threat, Police Says ‘Hoax’ Threat After Search
The police said that the premise was searched and nothing suspicious was found.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Indian School in South Delhi’s Sadiq Nagar was evacuated after the school received a bomb threat over an email. The police said that the premise was searched and nothing suspicious was found. The school sent a message to parents asking them to pick students up.
Chandan Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Delhi said that information was shared telephonically by Brijesh from the school regarding receipt of an email message regarding bombs planted in the school. The email was received at 10.49 am on Wednesday morning. SWAT teams reached the school and the school was evacuated.
The DCP told Hindustan Times, “At 10:50 am the school got a bomb threat via e-mail. We evacuated all the students. We deployed BDT (Bomb Disposal Team) and BDS (Bomb Disposal Squad) teams. We informed the Special Cell and Special Branch. We have done a visual search with the SWAT team.”
The newspaper reported that the DCP said that the e-mail threat “appears to be a hoax”.
The DCP told news agency ANI, “This is not the first time the school admin received a bomb threat. Last year in November, the admin received a similar email from an unknown sender. That was a hoax email. Our teams are at the spot with Bomb Disposal Squad and dog squad."
Soon after this, the school sent a message to parents reading, “Dear Parents, On account of some unexpected security reasons, we are having to close school early. Kindly arrange to pick up your ward as per details…Front Gate…self pickup…Back gate van users. School will resume as usual tomorrow.”
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.