Samantha Prabhu Takes Break From Acting to Focus On Health: What Is Myositis?

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to take a year long break from acting to focus on her health, according to media reports, quoting her publicist Mahendra. While she is currently shooting for Kushi and Citadel's Indian version, she won't be signing any films or shows after that.
She'll be heading to the United States to get treated for her rare autoimmune condition, Myositis, as per media reports.
Late last year, Prabhu had taken to social media to share that she had been diagnosed with Myositis – which leads to weakening of muscles.
At the time, the actor had said, "The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon."
Last month too, the actor had penned a note on Instagram, sharing that it had been one year of her being diagnosed with the condition, and how she had been dealing with it.
"It’s been one year since the diagnosis. A year of forced new normal. Many battles with my body… no salt, sugar or grains with a cocktail of meds for main course, forced shut downs and forced restarts. A year of seeking meaning, reflection and introspection," she wrote.
But what exactly is Myositis? Is there a treatment for it? Can it be cured? FIT tells you.
What is Myositis? Myositis is a chronic condition causing inflammation in one's muscles. The causes include infection, injury, autoimmune conditions, and drug side effects, according to the US's National Institutes of Health (NIH).
The condition can affect both children and adults. However, studies show that women are more likely to be affected by this disease than men.
Autoimmune diseases are the result of your immune system accidentally attacking your body instead of protecting the same.
What are the symptoms of Myositis?
Muscle weakness.
Joint or muscle pain
Fatigue
Swelling
Trouble breathing or swallowing
Arrhythmia
Can Myositis be cured? As of now, there's no cure for the condition. But treatment options are available that won't just reduce the patient's symptoms but can lead to remission as well.
However, according to Cleveland Clinic, "Most people live with Myositis for the rest of their lives."
What are the treatment options available for Myositis? There are two treatment methods that are used for Myositis patients:
Drugs: High doses of steroids, in the form of tablets or injections, are given to Myositis patients to "reduce the inflammation quickly, settle muscle pain, and the feeling of being unwell," according to Versus Arthritis, a UK-based charity organisation.
However, a lot of the prescribed drugs might also have side effects or their higher doses might lead to other conditions.
Patients, in some cases, might also be given immunoglobulins through IV drips.
Exercise: Exercise and physiotherapy are other treatment methods deployed to reduce symptoms in Myositis patients.
Often while suffering from autoimmune conditions, the patients might have decreased muscle strength and reduced stamina. Physiotherapy can significantly help with this.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)