'Forced New Normal': Samantha Ruth Prabhu on One Year of Myositis Diagnosis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis in 2022. On 15 June, the actor completed a year since her diagnosis.
Taking to social media, the Shaankuntalam actor penned a long note on her year-long journey.
Sharing some pictures and videos from her recent visit to the Church of Saint Sava in Belgrade, Serbia, Samantha wrote, "It’s been one year since the diagnosis. A year of forced new normal. Many battles with my body… no salt, sugar or grains with a cocktail of meds for main course, forced shut downs and forced restarts. A year of seeking meaning, reflection and introspection. Of professional failures too… to make things more interesting.
"A year of prayers and poojas… not praying for blessings and gifts… but praying to just find strength and peace. A year that has taught me that not everything goes your way all the time. And more importantly, that it’s ok when it doesn’t. That I must control the controllables, let go off the rest, and keep moving forward one step at a time. That sometimes it’s not about grand successes, but that functioning forward is in itself a win. That I mustn’t sit around waiting for things to be perfect again or wallowing in the past.
"That I must hang on to love and those I love… and not give hate the power to affect me. There will be so many of you fighting far harder battles. I pray for you too. The gods may delay, but they never deny. They never deny peace, love, joy and strength to those who seek it. The only things worth seeking," she added.
Have a look at her post here:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in Shaakuntalam. She is currently gearing up for the release of her next film, Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. She will also feature in the official Indian adaptation of the Russo Brithers' Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan.
