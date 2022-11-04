'Don't Mess With Steroid-Based Skincare': Why Doctors Want to Raise Awareness

If you went digging in your dresser right now, chances are you might find a tube or two with steroids listed in the ingredients.

"It is so common. Around 20 percent of the patients that come to the OPD have misused this steroid," says Dr Manish Jangra, Dermatologist at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Delhi, about Betnovate, a common household ointment used for a slew of skin issues.

Topical steroids are everywhere from fairness creams, and antifungal creams, to acne creams.

"But, most don't accept (they use them)," he adds.